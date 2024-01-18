Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base look back at the accomplishments of 2023 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024. Over the course of 2023, Team Fairchild completed four endurance missions, innovated Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape survival training, and celebrated 100 Years of Aerial Refueling. Fairchild Airmen also participated in multiple exercises, such as Titan Fury, Global Thunder and Mobility Guardian, which demonstrated how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910681
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-XR671-8105
|Filename:
|DOD_110085474
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild 2023 Year in Review, by A1C Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT