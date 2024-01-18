Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild 2023 Year in Review

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base look back at the accomplishments of 2023 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024. Over the course of 2023, Team Fairchild completed four endurance missions, innovated Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape survival training, and celebrated 100 Years of Aerial Refueling. Fairchild Airmen also participated in multiple exercises, such as Titan Fury, Global Thunder and Mobility Guardian, which demonstrated how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan St Marks)

    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US

    This work, Team Fairchild 2023 Year in Review, by A1C Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    accomplishments
    Year in Review
    Team Fairchild
    2023

