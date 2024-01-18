Team Fairchild 2023 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base look back at the accomplishments of 2023 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024. Over the course of 2023, Team Fairchild completed four endurance missions, innovated Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape survival training, and celebrated 100 Years of Aerial Refueling. Fairchild Airmen also participated in multiple exercises, such as Titan Fury, Global Thunder and Mobility Guardian, which demonstrated how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan St Marks)