    Division Newport hosts Naval Range Enterprise to discuss test and evaluation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    #NUWCDivisionNewport hosted more than 100 members of Naval Range Enterprise (NRE) on Dec. 5 to discuss operations, share best practices and begin developing a strategy for test and evaluation (T&E) activities during a wartime scenario. NRE is a collaborative group that operates as a community of interest to effectively and collectively satisfy the needs of all T&E and training range stakeholders, including the fleet, program offices, systems commands, the Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) and naval operations resource sponsors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910677
    VIRIN: 240118-N-IV265-1001
    Filename: DOD_110085437
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US

    TAGS

    Fleet Support
    Wartime Readiness
    What We Do Matters

