#NUWCDivisionNewport hosted more than 100 members of Naval Range Enterprise (NRE) on Dec. 5 to discuss operations, share best practices and begin developing a strategy for test and evaluation (T&E) activities during a wartime scenario. NRE is a collaborative group that operates as a community of interest to effectively and collectively satisfy the needs of all T&E and training range stakeholders, including the fleet, program offices, systems commands, the Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) and naval operations resource sponsors.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910677
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-IV265-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110085437
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Division Newport hosts Naval Range Enterprise to discuss test and evaluation, by Leif Heimbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
