Division Newport hosts Naval Range Enterprise to discuss test and evaluation

#NUWCDivisionNewport hosted more than 100 members of Naval Range Enterprise (NRE) on Dec. 5 to discuss operations, share best practices and begin developing a strategy for test and evaluation (T&E) activities during a wartime scenario. NRE is a collaborative group that operates as a community of interest to effectively and collectively satisfy the needs of all T&E and training range stakeholders, including the fleet, program offices, systems commands, the Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) and naval operations resource sponsors.