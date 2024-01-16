Why We Serve - Sgt. Kelechi Nduka

U.S. Sgt. Kelechi Nduka, an Army combat medic with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about what motivates his service in the Army while at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2024.The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910672
|VIRIN:
|240118-Z-MI513-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110085358
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
