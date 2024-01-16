Why We Serve - Sgt. Kelechi Nduka

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Sgt. Kelechi Nduka, an Army combat medic with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about what motivates his service in the Army while at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2024.The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)