Airmen from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 311th AMU, 314th AMU, and 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete to win the title of of load crew of the quarter at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 12, 2024. The quarterly competition tests the accuracy and efficiency of Holloman's F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper crews loading ammunition onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910670
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-NB682-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110085311
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman's 4th Quarter Load Competition B-roll, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
