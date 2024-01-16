Holloman's 4th Quarter Load Competition B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 311th AMU, 314th AMU, and 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete to win the title of of load crew of the quarter at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 12, 2024. The quarterly competition tests the accuracy and efficiency of Holloman's F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper crews loading ammunition onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)