    Holloman's 4th Quarter Load Competition B-roll

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 311th AMU, 314th AMU, and 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete to win the title of of load crew of the quarter at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 12, 2024. The quarterly competition tests the accuracy and efficiency of Holloman's F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper crews loading ammunition onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910670
    VIRIN: 240112-F-NB682-1002
    Filename: DOD_110085311
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    This work, Holloman's 4th Quarter Load Competition B-roll, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    AMXS
    AMU
    Load Competition

