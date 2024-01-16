Commemoration Ceremony Reel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NANTWICH, CHS, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the RAF Lakenheath Base Honor Guard along with members of the British Legion commemorated 1st Lt. Arthur Brown at Nantwich, England, Jan. 14, 2024. In this social media video, Brown is honored for his brave sacrifice during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:18
    Location: NANTWICH, CHS, GB

    Memorial
    Honor Guard
    48th Fighter Wing
    80th Anniversary
    Liberty Wing

