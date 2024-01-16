Commemoration Ceremony Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the RAF Lakenheath Base Honor Guard along with members of the British Legion commemorated 1st Lt. Arthur Brown at Nantwich, England, Jan. 14, 2024. In this social media video, Brown is honored for his brave sacrifice during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)