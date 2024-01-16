Commemoration Ceremony Reel

U.S. Airmen assigned to the RAF Lakenheath Base Honor Guard along with members of the British Legion commemorated 1st Lt. Arthur Brown at Nantwich, England, Jan. 14, 2024. In this social media video, Brown is honored for his brave sacrifice during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910669
|VIRIN:
|240114-F-AX516-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110085309
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NANTWICH, CHS, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT