Warriors First: 40th BEB Conducts Platoon Situational Training Exercises in Austere Environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910668" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat Engineers assigned to the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their Platoon Training Exercise outside of the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 16, 2023 for specialized training, focusing on mental and combat proficiency and route surveying. Leaders from the battalion engaged in hands-on training as part of their journey to becoming better warfighters. (Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)