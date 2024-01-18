Warriors First: 40th BEB Conducts Platoon Situational Training Exercises in Austere Environment

Combat Engineers assigned to the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their Platoon Training Exercise outside of the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 16, 2023 for specialized training, focusing on mental and combat proficiency and route surveying. Leaders from the battalion engaged in hands-on training as part of their journey to becoming better warfighters. (Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|01.16.2024
|01.18.2024 14:08
|Video Productions
|910668
|240116-A-AJ772-2491
|DOD_110085291
|00:02:12
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
