    Warriors First: 40th BEB Conducts Platoon Situational Training Exercises in Austere Environment

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Combat Engineers assigned to the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their Platoon Training Exercise outside of the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 16, 2023 for specialized training, focusing on mental and combat proficiency and route surveying. Leaders from the battalion engaged in hands-on training as part of their journey to becoming better warfighters. (Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910668
    VIRIN: 240116-A-AJ772-2491
    Filename: DOD_110085291
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    Victory Corps

