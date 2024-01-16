Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to perform the OneDrive migration

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    This video shows how Defense Health Agency (DHA) employees migrate their user data into OneDrive, Jan. 9, 2024. DHA's staff is currently migrating to OneDrive for virtual storage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910662
    VIRIN: 240109-N-FH905-1002
    Filename: DOD_110085235
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to perform the OneDrive migration, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Army
    Migration
    DHA
    How to

