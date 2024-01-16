U.S. Army Cpt. Samuel Lee, a dental professional assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, hones his motivations and describes his contributions to medical readiness for the brigades lethality at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. Being the 2nd Armored Brigades forward deployed dental officer, Lee is tasked with providing and leading soldiers in their dental readiness. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910657
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-AJ772-7393
|Filename:
|DOD_110085025
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Soldiers Receive Quality Dental Support in a Deployed Environment, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
