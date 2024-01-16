Iron Soldiers Receive Quality Dental Support in a Deployed Environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Samuel Lee, a dental professional assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, hones his motivations and describes his contributions to medical readiness for the brigades lethality at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. Being the 2nd Armored Brigades forward deployed dental officer, Lee is tasked with providing and leading soldiers in their dental readiness. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)