    Iron Soldiers Receive Quality Dental Support in a Deployed Environment

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Cpt. Samuel Lee, a dental professional assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion,  2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, hones his motivations and describes his contributions to medical readiness for the brigades lethality at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. Being the 2nd Armored Brigades forward deployed dental officer, Lee is tasked with providing and leading soldiers in their dental readiness. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910657
    VIRIN: 240118-A-AJ772-7393
    Filename: DOD_110085025
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    Victory Corps

