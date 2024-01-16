Texas National Guard Reinforces Border Territory in Shelby Park, Eagle Pass

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Texas Army National Guard has recently constructed a portable command post in Shelby Park, on the border of Eagle Pass, TX and Mexico, Jan. 14, 2024. The public park has consistently been a hot-spot for illegal immigration into Texas from across the river, but the National guard has now reinforced the area with concertina wire and anti-climb barriers, dramatically decreasing the activity of human smugglers, drug traffickers, and other criminal trespassers. This increase in security at this location is furthering the goal of Operation Lone Star to disrupt illegal immigration into the state of Texas. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)