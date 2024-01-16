The Texas Army National Guard has recently constructed a portable command post in Shelby Park, on the border of Eagle Pass, TX and Mexico, Jan. 14, 2024. The public park has consistently been a hot-spot for illegal immigration into Texas from across the river, but the National guard has now reinforced the area with concertina wire and anti-climb barriers, dramatically decreasing the activity of human smugglers, drug traffickers, and other criminal trespassers. This increase in security at this location is furthering the goal of Operation Lone Star to disrupt illegal immigration into the state of Texas. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910656
|VIRIN:
|240117-Z-WV576-1525
|Filename:
|DOD_110084993
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|EAGLE PASS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Reinforces Border Territory in Shelby Park, Eagle Pass, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
LEAVE A COMMENT