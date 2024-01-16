Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard Reinforces Border Territory in Shelby Park, Eagle Pass

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EAGLE PASS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas Army National Guard has recently constructed a portable command post in Shelby Park, on the border of Eagle Pass, TX and Mexico, Jan. 14, 2024. The public park has consistently been a hot-spot for illegal immigration into Texas from across the river, but the National guard has now reinforced the area with concertina wire and anti-climb barriers, dramatically decreasing the activity of human smugglers, drug traffickers, and other criminal trespassers. This increase in security at this location is furthering the goal of Operation Lone Star to disrupt illegal immigration into the state of Texas. (Texas National Guard video produced by Operation Lone Star Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910656
    VIRIN: 240117-Z-WV576-1525
    Filename: DOD_110084993
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: EAGLE PASS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Reinforces Border Territory in Shelby Park, Eagle Pass, by PV2 Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    TAGS

    Border Security
    Operation Lone Star
    Eagle Pass
    Texas National Gauard
    Texas Border
    Shelby Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT