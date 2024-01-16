Delaware National Guard celebrates homecoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Delaware National Guard recently celebrated the return of seven soldiers from a 10-month deployment in Southwest Asia. Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, the adjutant general for the state, commended the adaptability of the C-12 aircraft and its aircrews, noting their ability to carry out missions for both Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve in a single deployment. Berry emphasized the aircraft's uniqueness and the professionalism of the pilots and NCOs, considering them as a valuable force multiplier for ground forces' safety. Delaware Governor John Carney, present to welcome the service members, expressed deep admiration for the dedication and sacrifice of the Delaware Army and Air National Guard. Carney acknowledged the historic demand on the Guard, stating that there hasn't been a time in history where they've been called on to do more. The Delaware Guard aviators strategically returned during the 2023 holiday season, allowing them to spend quality time with friends and family after fulfilling essential roles in supporting critical operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Marvin Smith, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)