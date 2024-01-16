2-69 AR CPT Martinez

#GoArmor! 2-69 Armor Armor CPT Martinez discusses his reason for joining the Army, attending the U.S. Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, NY and choosing Armor Branch.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GA, US
