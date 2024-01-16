P-8A Poseidon takes off at NASSIG
Patrol Squadron 46
Italy
A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ taxis on the runway and takes off at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 15, 2024. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S. and allied partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
Naval Air Station Sigonella
