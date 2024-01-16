video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910649" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

P-8A Poseidon takes off at NASSIG

Patrol Squadron 46

240115-N-AN659-1001

Italy

jacquelin.m.frost.mil@us.navy.mil



A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ taxis on the runway and takes off at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 15, 2024. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S. and allied partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)