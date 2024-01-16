Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P-8A Poseidon takes off at NASSIG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    P-8A Poseidon takes off at NASSIG
    Patrol Squadron 46
    240115-N-AN659-1001
    Italy
    jacquelin.m.frost.mil@us.navy.mil

    A b-roll package of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ taxis on the runway and takes off at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 15, 2024. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S. and allied partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910649
    VIRIN: 240115-N-AN659-1001
    Filename: DOD_110084857
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon takes off at NASSIG, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    TAGS

    take off
    taxi to the runway
    patrol squadron 46
    VP-46
    P-8A Poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT