    Powidz Military Community Participates in Combative Course

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Everette Bickley, a small arms and towed artillery repairer assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company, instructs a level one combatives course for Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider and Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Jan. 18, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 05:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910645
    VIRIN: 240118-A-DP764-5436
    Filename: DOD_110084734
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

