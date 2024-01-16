Powidz Military Community Participates in Combative Course

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Everette Bickley, a small arms and towed artillery repairer assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company, instructs a level one combatives course for Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider and Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Jan. 18, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance.
|01.18.2024
|01.18.2024 05:45
|Package
|910645
|240118-A-DP764-5436
|DOD_110084734
|00:00:29
|POWIDZ, PL
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
