Powidz Military Community Participates in Combative Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Everette Bickley, a small arms and towed artillery repairer assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company, instructs a level one combatives course for Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider and Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Jan. 18, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance.