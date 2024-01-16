Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minute With the Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    With the return of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command has a special thank you he'd like to send out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 20:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910622
    VIRIN: 240117-N-CQ682-8580
    Filename: DOD_110084524
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minute With the Commander, by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFFC; Caudle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT