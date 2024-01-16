Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford returns from deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), along with the staff of carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, return to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910597
    VIRIN: 240117-N-QI061-1001
    Filename: DOD_110083989
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford returns from deployment, by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    USS Gerald R. Ford

