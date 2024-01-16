Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS Patient Portal - How to find your health care provider

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    This video shows how a patient can find their health care provider in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. MHS GENESIS is an electronic health record that provides a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 14:53
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    MHS
    DHA
    How to
    GENESIS

