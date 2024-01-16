This video shows how a patient can find their health care provider in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. MHS GENESIS is an electronic health record that provides a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 14:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910592
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-FH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110083879
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS GENESIS Patient Portal - How to find your health care provider, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT