Members of the RAF Lakenheath Base Honor Guard along with members of the British Legion expressed their gratitude in the commemoration of 1st Lt. Arthur Brown at Nantwich, England, Jan. 14, 2024. The town held a commemoration for his brave sacrifice during World War II; he diverted a faulty Republic P-47 Thunderbolt away from the Nantwich Town Center saving many lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910582
|VIRIN:
|240114-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110083216
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|NANTWICH, CHS, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom of Nantwich, by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT