    Freedom of Nantwich

    NANTWICH, CHS, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the RAF Lakenheath Base Honor Guard along with members of the British Legion expressed their gratitude in the commemoration of 1st Lt. Arthur Brown at Nantwich, England, Jan. 14, 2024. The town held a commemoration for his brave sacrifice during World War II; he diverted a faulty Republic P-47 Thunderbolt away from the Nantwich Town Center saving many lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910582
    VIRIN: 240114-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_110083216
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NANTWICH, CHS, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom of Nantwich, by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    Honor Guard
    48th Fighter Wing
    80th Anniversary
    Liberty Wing

