National Guard Respond to Winter Storms

U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assigned to New York, Maine, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas responded to winter storms sweeping across northeastern and southern states, January 12-16, 2024. The National Guard supports recovery efforts by working with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies during natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy. Fowler)