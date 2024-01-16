U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assigned to New York, Maine, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas responded to winter storms sweeping across northeastern and southern states, January 12-16, 2024. The National Guard supports recovery efforts by working with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies during natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy. Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910580
|VIRIN:
|240114-Z-IC909-1097
|Filename:
|DOD_110083191
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Respond to Winter Storms, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Bureau
LEAVE A COMMENT