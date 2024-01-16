Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Respond to Winter Storms

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assigned to New York, Maine, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas responded to winter storms sweeping across northeastern and southern states, January 12-16, 2024. The National Guard supports recovery efforts by working with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies during natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy. Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910580
    VIRIN: 240114-Z-IC909-1097
    Filename: DOD_110083191
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Respond to Winter Storms, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Winter Storm
    Army National Guard
    Domestic Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT