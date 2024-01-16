Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Soldiers Perform Railhead Operations for Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade; the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment; and the 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment loaded various military vehicles onto rails in preparation for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at the National Training Center (NTC).

    The III Corps commander initiated an EDRE to test the unit's ability to alert, recall and deploy portions of 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 2-18 Field Artillery Battalion, 4-60 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, and 69 Forward Support Company. These units will report to the NTC. The Army routinely conducts deployment readiness exercises to assess the overall ability to provide the national command authority options to deploy Army ground forces with no notice or on short notice. The Army's training is designed to provide extremely capable and agile forces to meet combatant commander requirements. EDREs are routine training events in the Army and are not called in response to any ongoing political or military situation.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

