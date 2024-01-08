Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Year In Review 2023

    JAPAN

    01.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division carried out multiple exercises over the last year in the Indo-Pacific region. The Division continues to operate as part of the Stand-In Force in the first island chain to secure, seize or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910569
    VIRIN: 240117-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082834
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JP

    3dmardiv; Year In Review; Marines; Indo-Pacific;

