U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division carried out multiple exercises over the last year in the Indo-Pacific region. The Division continues to operate as part of the Stand-In Force in the first island chain to secure, seize or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 01:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910569
|VIRIN:
|240117-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110082834
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d Marine Division Year In Review 2023, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
