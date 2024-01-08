Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unbound by Air or Sea: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 holds New Year flight for the first time in 9 years

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, demonstrate the capabilities of the JMSDF ShinMaywa US-2 for the JMSDF New Year flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, January 5, 2023. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910567
    VIRIN: 230108-M-AA976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082812
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Media
    JMSDF
    New Year
    FAW-31

