Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, demonstrate the capabilities of the JMSDF ShinMaywa US-2 for the JMSDF New Year flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, January 5, 2023. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 00:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910567
|VIRIN:
|230108-M-AA976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110082812
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Unbound by Air or Sea: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 holds New Year flight for the first time in 9 years, by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
