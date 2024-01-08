Unbound by Air or Sea: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 holds New Year flight for the first time in 9 years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, demonstrate the capabilities of the JMSDF ShinMaywa US-2 for the JMSDF New Year flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, January 5, 2023. The JMSDF New Year’s flight is typically held at the beginning of January, and this year’s flight showcased the US-2’s capabilities, as well as Fleet Air Wing 31’s ability to swiftly and successfully conduct search and rescue missions. This is the first time in 9 years the event has been held at Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)