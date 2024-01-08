Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility Conducts Residual Fuel Removal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910563" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) continue the process of residual fuel removal from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Stage Facility Jan. 16, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. This follows the successful gravity defueling operation completed on December 16, 2023, where over 104 million gallons of fuel were safely removed. Approximately 64,000 gallons of remaining fuel in the facility pipelines will now be addressed by JTF-RH, with an estimated 60,000 gallons set to be removed through a careful process, expected to conclude by the end of March. The newly formed Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) is now integrating with ITF-RH and will assume responsibility for the facility's closure, including the removal of the final 4,000 gallons of fuel. JTF-RH and NCTF-RH are commited to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)