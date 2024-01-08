Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss garrison command sergeant major, return with another reason why it's better at Bliss.
Since 2011, the 60,000-square-feet Fort Bliss Commissary has offered beneficiaries top-tier service and savings for less. For more information, visit https://pprd.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-bliss.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 19:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910560
|VIRIN:
|240116-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|240116
|Filename:
|DOD_110082552
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, Fort Bliss Commissary - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
