    Fort Bliss Commissary - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss garrison command sergeant major, return with another reason why it's better at Bliss.

    Since 2011, the 60,000-square-feet Fort Bliss Commissary has offered beneficiaries top-tier service and savings for less. For more information, visit https://pprd.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-bliss.

    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

