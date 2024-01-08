U.S. Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team attend a deployment ceremony at Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2024. More than 1,800 Citizen-Soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910555
|VIRIN:
|240114-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110082358
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Farewell Ceremony, by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
