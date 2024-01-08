Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Farewell Ceremony

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team attend a deployment ceremony at Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2024. More than 1,800 Citizen-Soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910555
    VIRIN: 240114-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082358
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Deployment
    New Jeresy
    44th IBCT NJ Army National Guard

