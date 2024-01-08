Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 B-Roll: Bellows Air Force Station hosted Luau for Military Members

    OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Bellows Air Force Station hosted a free luau for military members on May 31, 2023. The b-roll footage was captures in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910554
    VIRIN: 230531-F-PA224-1617
    Filename: DOD_110082343
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: OAHU, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 B-Roll: Bellows Air Force Station hosted Luau for Military Members, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

