Bellows Air Force Station hosted a free luau for military members on May 31, 2023. The b-roll footage was captures in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910554
|VIRIN:
|230531-F-PA224-1617
|Filename:
|DOD_110082343
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|OAHU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 B-Roll: Bellows Air Force Station hosted Luau for Military Members, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT