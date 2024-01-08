2024 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Part I

Master Sgt. Ana Guzman, Equal Opportunity advisor with the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, provides opening comments during the 2023 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 theme of the observance was "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" Dozens of community members attended the event. Guzman described the observance's importance and was the main organizer of the event. The Fort McCoy Garrison commander also gave a presentation and a video about Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” was also shown. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
