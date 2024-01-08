Military and non-military working dog handlers attending the canine tactical combat casualty care course apply their canine TCCC skills on a dummy dog during a live exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2023. K9 TCCC teaches non-veterinary working dog handlers emergency care techniques to mitigate casualties in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910541
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-KU811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110082107
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, K9-TCCC exercise B-roll, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT