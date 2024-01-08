Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9-TCCC exercise B-roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Military and non-military working dog handlers attending the canine tactical combat casualty care course apply their canine TCCC skills on a dummy dog during a live exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2023. K9 TCCC teaches non-veterinary working dog handlers emergency care techniques to mitigate casualties in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910541
    VIRIN: 231219-F-KU811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082107
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9-TCCC exercise B-roll, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    TCCC
    K9
    JBER
    673 SFS

