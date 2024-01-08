Airmen assigned to the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron complete a rapid intervention training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. RIT focuses on the role of communication in emergencies and provides firefighters with the opportunity to practice rigorous scenarios involving downed first responders.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910538
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110082096
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Firefighters Complete Rapid Intervention Training, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
