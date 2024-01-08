Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Firefighters Complete Rapid Intervention Training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron complete a rapid intervention training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. RIT focuses on the role of communication in emergencies and provides firefighters with the opportunity to practice rigorous scenarios involving downed first responders.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910538
    VIRIN: 240116-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082096
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    This work, MacDill Firefighters Complete Rapid Intervention Training, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS

    Firefighter
    MacDill
    first responder
    training
    RIT
    Rapid Intervention Training

