    Bioenvironmental Video

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight showcases their mission and capabilities at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 13, 2023. the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight excels in upholding the health and environmental safety standards of all personnel at Holloman. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910536
    VIRIN: 231213-F-IP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_110082032
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bioenvironmental Video, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Bioenvironmental
    Air Force
    AETC
    49th Wing
    49th MDG

