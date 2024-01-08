Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Quarter Load Competition B-roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 90th and 525th fighter generation squadrons compete in the 3rd Maintenance Group’s fourth-quarter mission generation load competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2024. The competition tested Airmen on their abilities to assemble and load ordnance with speed and accuracy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910533
    VIRIN: 240105-F-KU811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081940
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    JBER
    Load Comp
    3rd Maintenance Group

