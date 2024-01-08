U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 90th and 525th fighter generation squadrons compete in the 3rd Maintenance Group’s fourth-quarter mission generation load competition on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2024. The competition tested Airmen on their abilities to assemble and load ordnance with speed and accuracy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910533
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-KU811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081940
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Quarter Load Competition B-roll, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
