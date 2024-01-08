The Air Force Research Laboratory has researched and developed an Autonomous/Closed Loop Control system for oxygen delivery to combat casualties. This technology automated the adjustments for vintilatory support by advanced monitory to maintain proper oxygenation to clinician-targeted levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910529
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081858
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mechanical Ventilation - Autonomous/Closed Loop Control, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT