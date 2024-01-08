Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mechanical Ventilation - Autonomous/Closed Loop Control

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory has researched and developed an Autonomous/Closed Loop Control system for oxygen delivery to combat casualties. This technology automated the adjustments for vintilatory support by advanced monitory to maintain proper oxygenation to clinician-targeted levels. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910529
    VIRIN: 230104-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081858
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    Ventilation
    Oxygen
    Casualty care

