    NETCOM continues digital modernization efforts

    TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    TYSONS CORNER, Va.— The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a two-star operational command with global responsibilities that is in competition, crisis and conflict 24/7/365. As an organization, NETCOM’s mission continues to help shape the Army of 2030 and leads the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Zero Trust efforts by implementing user-friendly and secure collaborative platforms like Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in support of the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy.

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, Commanding General, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, was guest the speaker for industry insiders and information technology subject matter experts during the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association Northern Virginia Chapter's Army Information Technology Day Jan.11.

    In support of the Army's modernization efforts and the Remote Capable Workforce program, full access to the Army desktop and Army 365 tools and data is now available through the AVD service. Today, over 45,000 Army personnel have signed up for the service, and the Army's Enterprise AVD is now in the top 10 for monthly usage globally, including the commercial sector.

    For more information or to sign up, visit the link below from your common access card-equipped device: https://go.mil/ArmyAVD

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910517
    VIRIN: 240111-A-HT688-6516
    Filename: DOD_110081712
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: TYSONS CORNER, VA, US

    This work, NETCOM continues digital modernization efforts, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETCOM
    AFCEA
    digital modernization
    Zero Trust
    Azure Virtual Desktop

