U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza PSA

VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele M. Kehrle, Commander of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza, delivers the latest clinic information to the Vicenza military community, produced January 11, 2024 (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger). Produced for AFN TV.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 06:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910516
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-LJ797-7169
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081706
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
