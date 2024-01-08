Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza PSA

    ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele M. Kehrle, Commander of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza, delivers the latest clinic information to the Vicenza military community, produced January 11, 2024 (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger). Produced for AFN TV.

