    CATM M4 Spotlight Class

    RP, GERMANY

    01.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    An M4 Rifle class with primary instructor SrA Anthony Bellino, who explains the responsibilities behind each instructor and the importance of CATM towards Spangdahelm's mission.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 05:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910513
    VIRIN: 240116-F-DX250-5806
    Filename: DOD_110081677
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CATM
    Mission
    Firearm
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez

