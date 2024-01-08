Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Dec. 27, 2023

    JAPAN

    12.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines participated in Nyutabaru Aviation Training Relocation at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base. Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army and the U.S. Army held a closing ceremony for Yama Sakura 85, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. 52 Sailors, Marines and Soldiers completed a Ten-day fly-in-stop to Pohnpei, The Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 23:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910501
    VIRIN: 231227-F-WN543-2648
    Filename: DOD_110081571
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: Dec. 27, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

