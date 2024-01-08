Pacific News: Dec. 27, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines participated in Nyutabaru Aviation Training Relocation at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base. Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army and the U.S. Army held a closing ceremony for Yama Sakura 85, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. 52 Sailors, Marines and Soldiers completed a Ten-day fly-in-stop to Pohnpei, The Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)