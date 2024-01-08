On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines participated in Nyutabaru Aviation Training Relocation at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base. Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army and the U.S. Army held a closing ceremony for Yama Sakura 85, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. 52 Sailors, Marines and Soldiers completed a Ten-day fly-in-stop to Pohnpei, The Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 23:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910501
|VIRIN:
|231227-F-WN543-2648
|Filename:
|DOD_110081571
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: Dec. 27, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Ocean
LEAVE A COMMENT