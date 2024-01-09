On this Pacific News: U.S. Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard participate in a deployment ceremony in Honolulu; U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC-39) rescue a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea; and U.S. Marines conduct fire control training in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 23:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910500
|VIRIN:
|240109-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081570
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 9, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
