On this Pacific News: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army paratroopers jumped during the JGSDF New Year's Jump; A U.S. Marine Corps F/A 18 Hornet performs an aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific; and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, is frocked to the rank of Brig. Gen.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 23:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910499
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-AS595-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110081555
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 11, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
