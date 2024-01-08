Pacific Spotlight: Instructor Loadmaster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force TSgt Brain Cann with the 36th Airlift Squadron, speaks on the mission of an instructor loadmaster at Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan. As an instructor loadmaster, TSgt Cann is responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl John Hall)