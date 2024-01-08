U.S. Air Force TSgt Brain Cann with the 36th Airlift Squadron, speaks on the mission of an instructor loadmaster at Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan. As an instructor loadmaster, TSgt Cann is responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 23:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910498
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081511
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: Instructor Loadmaster, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT