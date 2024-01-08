B-Roll: JGSDF and U.S. Army New Year's Jump 2024

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade participate in the JGSDF annual New Year's Jump in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 7, 2024. The soldiers flew from Yokota Airbase in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, and jumped onto Camp Narashino. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|01.07.2024
|01.16.2024 00:13
|B-Roll
|910497
|240107-M-AS595-1003
|DOD_110081484
|00:07:59
|TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
