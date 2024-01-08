Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: JGSDF and U.S. Army New Year's Jump 2024

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade participate in the JGSDF annual New Year's Jump in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 7, 2024. The soldiers flew from Yokota Airbase in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, and jumped onto Camp Narashino. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910497
    VIRIN: 240107-M-AS595-1003
    Filename: DOD_110081484
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: JGSDF and U.S. Army New Year's Jump 2024, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    japan
    new years
    broll

