Osan's USO on AFN radio

U.S. Army Sgt. Shane Gooden, broadcaster at American Forces Network, interviews Joseph Hoover, Osan Air Base USO field programs manager, and Hyoseon Cheon, Osan Air Base USO center manager, visit AFN radio to discuss upcoming events on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 27, 2023. The Osan USO spoke about the upcoming Friday Frank event as well as the Super Bowl party scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)