Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan's USO on AFN radio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.27.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt. Shane Gooden, broadcaster at American Forces Network, interviews Joseph Hoover, Osan Air Base USO field programs manager, and Hyoseon Cheon, Osan Air Base USO center manager, visit AFN radio to discuss upcoming events on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 27, 2023. The Osan USO spoke about the upcoming Friday Frank event as well as the Super Bowl party scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 00:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910496
    VIRIN: 231227-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081481
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan's USO on AFN radio, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USAG Humphreys
    Defense Media Activity
    USFK
    American Forces Network Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT