    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from cruise ship 100 miles off Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew lands on a cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, on January 15, 2023, offshore Galveston, Texas. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported the injured boy and his mother to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910495
    VIRIN: 240115-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081480
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    cruise ship
    Coast guard
    dolphin

