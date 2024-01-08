Coast Guard medevacs 1 from cruise ship 100 miles off Galveston, Texas

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew lands on a cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, on January 15, 2023, offshore Galveston, Texas. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported the injured boy and his mother to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910495
|VIRIN:
|240115-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081480
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
