Sasebo Dezome-shiki Ceremony and Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910494" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sasebo Japan firefighters and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo fire fighting personal lined up alongside the Gobangai Pier for a ceremony and parade during

the annual New Year’s Fire Brigade Dezome-shiki ceremony and parade at Sasebo, Japan Jan. 06, 2024.The celebration is to commemorate last year's fire safety and a start of a new year of fire safety. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)