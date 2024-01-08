Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Dezome-shiki Ceremony and Parade

    JAPAN

    01.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sasebo Japan firefighters and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo fire fighting personal lined up alongside the Gobangai Pier for a ceremony and parade during
    the annual New Year’s Fire Brigade Dezome-shiki ceremony and parade at Sasebo, Japan Jan. 06, 2024.The celebration is to commemorate last year's fire safety and a start of a new year of fire safety. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 21:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910494
    VIRIN: 240106-N-PE072-4557
    Filename: DOD_110081479
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Fire Fighters
    CFAS
    Parade
    Dezome-shiki

