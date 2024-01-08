Sasebo Japan firefighters and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo fire fighting personal lined up alongside the Gobangai Pier for a ceremony and parade during
the annual New Year’s Fire Brigade Dezome-shiki ceremony and parade at Sasebo, Japan Jan. 06, 2024.The celebration is to commemorate last year's fire safety and a start of a new year of fire safety. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 21:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910494
|VIRIN:
|240106-N-PE072-4557
|Filename:
|DOD_110081479
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Dezome-shiki Ceremony and Parade, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT