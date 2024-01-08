Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight: Instructor Loadmasters

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Brian Cann, with the 36th Airlift Squadron, speaks on being an Instructor Loadmaster and the missions the job entails at Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan. As an instructor loadmaster TSgt Cann is responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers aboard the aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. John Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 20:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910489
    VIRIN: 240111-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081445
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: Instructor Loadmasters, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Pacific
    Loadmaster
    Air Force
    C130

