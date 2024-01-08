Pacific Spotlight: Instructor Loadmasters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force TSgt Brian Cann, with the 36th Airlift Squadron, speaks on being an Instructor Loadmaster and the missions the job entails at Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan. As an instructor loadmaster TSgt Cann is responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers aboard the aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. John Hall)