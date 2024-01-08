U.S. Air Force TSgt Brian Cann, with the 36th Airlift Squadron, speaks on being an Instructor Loadmaster and the missions the job entails at Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan. As an instructor loadmaster TSgt Cann is responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers aboard the aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 20:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910489
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110081445
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
This work, Pacific Spotlight: Instructor Loadmasters, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
