    Nam June Paik Art Center

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Nam June Paik Art Center holds a permanent collection of drawings, films and various other media are showcased at the center throughout the year in Yongin, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. The art center’s namesake, Nam June Paik, was a Korean American artist and musician who worked primarily with performance, installation and video art. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

    This work, Nam June Paik Art Center, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

