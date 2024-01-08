video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Nam June Paik Art Center holds a permanent collection of drawings, films and various other media are showcased at the center throughout the year in Yongin, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. The art center’s namesake, Nam June Paik, was a Korean American artist and musician who worked primarily with performance, installation and video art. (DoD video by Hana Pong)