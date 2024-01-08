Camp Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 16, 2023. The program partnered with Korean Augmentees To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) and base volunteers to collect and fix abandoned bikes to give to the local community and has been an active program for over two years. (DoD video by Hana Pong)