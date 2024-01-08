Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program (B-Roll)

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Volunteers participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 16, 2023. The program partnered with Korean Augmentees To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) and base volunteers to collect and fix abandoned bikes to give to the local community and has been an active program for over two years. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910487
    VIRIN: 231216-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081432
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program (B-Roll), by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USAG Humphreys
    Defense Media Activity
    USFK
    American Forces Network Pacific

