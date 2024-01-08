Camp Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program (B-Roll)

Volunteers participate in the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Abandoned Bike Program on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 16, 2023. The program partnered with Korean Augmentees To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) and base volunteers to collect and fix abandoned bikes to give to the local community and has been an active program for over two years. (DoD video by Hana Pong)
|12.16.2023
|01.15.2024 19:56
|B-Roll
|910487
|231216-O-ZW031-1001
|DOD_110081432
|00:02:02
|KR
|0
|0
