    JTF-RH Initiates Residual Fuel Removal Process at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) begin the process of residual fuel removal from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Jan. 15, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. This follows the successful gravity defueling operation completed on December 16, 2023, where over 104 million gallons of fuel were safely removed. Approximately 64,000 gallons of remaining fuel in the facility pipelines will now be addressed by JTF-RH, with an estimated 60,000 gallons set to be removed through a careful process, expected to conclude by the end of March. The newly formed Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) is now integrating with JTF-RH and will assume responsibility for the facility's closure, including the removal of the final 4,000 gallons of fuel. JTF-RH and NCTF-RH are committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910484
    VIRIN: 240115-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_110081423
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH Initiates Residual Fuel Removal Process at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #JTF-RH
    #RedHill

