    RUT TCCC

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a tactical combat casualty care course during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine air-ground task force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910461
    VIRIN: 240112-M-FT281-2001
    Filename: DOD_110080686
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUT TCCC, by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    TCCC
    RUT
    24MEU
    Fort Barfoot

