U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a tactical combat casualty care course during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine air-ground task force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2024 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910461
|VIRIN:
|240112-M-FT281-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110080686
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RUT TCCC, by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT