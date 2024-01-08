Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintaining Readiness: 1-1 Cav Conducts M2 Bradley Gunnery in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Infantrymen of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct M2 Bradley Gunnery Tables 1 -6 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 11, 2023. The 2ABCT 1AD is assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910457
    VIRIN: 240112-A-AJ772-1674
    Filename: DOD_110080612
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining Readiness: 1-1 Cav Conducts M2 Bradley Gunnery in Poland, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT