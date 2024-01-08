Infantrymen of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct M2 Bradley Gunnery Tables 1 -6 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 11, 2023. The 2ABCT 1AD is assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (Video by. U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2024 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910457
|VIRIN:
|240112-A-AJ772-1674
|Filename:
|DOD_110080612
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining Readiness: 1-1 Cav Conducts M2 Bradley Gunnery in Poland, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
