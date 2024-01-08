24th MEU RUT: MOUT Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct military operations in urban terrain during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 11-12, 2023. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)



(Courtesy Footage by Moises Rodriguez, Deputy Commandant for Information)

(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Epic Soundtrack Background Music performed by MusicRevolution/Stock.Adobe.com)