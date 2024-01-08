Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th MEU RUT: MOUT Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct military operations in urban terrain during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 11-12, 2023. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    (Courtesy Footage by Moises Rodriguez, Deputy Commandant for Information)
    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe stock: Epic Soundtrack Background Music performed by MusicRevolution/Stock.Adobe.com)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910454
    VIRIN: 240114-M-FQ645-5759
    Filename: DOD_110080570
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU RUT: MOUT Trailer, by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    24 MEU
    BLT 1/8
    RUT
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT