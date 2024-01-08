304th Sustainment BDE BWC Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Andre Goodlaw from 420th MCB was named 304th Sustainment BDE Soldier of the Year for the FY24 Best Warrior Competition.

Sgt. Jjobahnjerreau Marimon from the 420th MCB was named the 304th Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the FY24 Best Warrior Competition.

Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee of the 304th, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker of the 311 ESC, extend their congratulations to all participants and cadres, and wish the winners the best for the upcoming 311 ESC Best Warrior Competition.

(Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)