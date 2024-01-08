Spc. Andre Goodlaw from 420th MCB was named 304th Sustainment BDE Soldier of the Year for the FY24 Best Warrior Competition.
Sgt. Jjobahnjerreau Marimon from the 420th MCB was named the 304th Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the FY24 Best Warrior Competition.
Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee of the 304th, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker of the 311 ESC, extend their congratulations to all participants and cadres, and wish the winners the best for the upcoming 311 ESC Best Warrior Competition.
(Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 00:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910434
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-PK275-4657
|Filename:
|DOD_110080471
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 304th Sustainment BDE BWC Video, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
