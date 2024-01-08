Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    304th Sustainment BDE BWC Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Spc. Andre Goodlaw from 420th MCB was named 304th Sustainment BDE Soldier of the Year for the FY24 Best Warrior Competition.
    .
    Sgt. Jjobahnjerreau Marimon from the 420th MCB was named the 304th Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the FY24 Best Warrior Competition.
    .
    Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee of the 304th, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker of the 311 ESC, extend their congratulations to all participants and cadres, and wish the winners the best for the upcoming 311 ESC Best Warrior Competition.
    .
    (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910434
    VIRIN: 231211-A-PK275-4657
    Filename: DOD_110080471
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: US

    This work, 304th Sustainment BDE BWC Video, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311th ESC

